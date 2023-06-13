Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 61,320 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 833,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,320 shares during the period. BCE accounts for 1.6% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $36,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in BCE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,737,000 after purchasing an additional 548,862 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BCE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BCE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,811,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,110,000 after buying an additional 76,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in BCE by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,822,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,966,000 after buying an additional 427,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 129,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.61.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.92%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

