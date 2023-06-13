Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 98,580 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,580 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for 1.2% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $27,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.92. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $83.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

