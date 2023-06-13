International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

International Zeolite Price Performance

OTCMKTS IZCFF remained flat at $0.07 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.08. International Zeolite has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.16.

Get International Zeolite alerts:

International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

About International Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production and distribution of the natural industrial mineral zeolite. It mainly focuses on the Bromley Creek Zeolite project located in British Columbia. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.