Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.26

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.26 and last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 852674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

