Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,817 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,943,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,940 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,849,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 805,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,494,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 715,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,014,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.18. 724,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,034. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0599 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

