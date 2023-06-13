Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.34

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.34 and last traded at $78.34, with a volume of 6485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.53.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Momentum ETF
About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.