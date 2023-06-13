Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.34

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.34 and last traded at $78.34, with a volume of 6485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.53.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

