Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the May 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 135,698 shares during the period.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of IHIT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.53. 65,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,165. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

