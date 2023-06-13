Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBBQ traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.24. 3,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,801. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 million, a PE ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

