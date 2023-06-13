Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Up 3.4 %

Invesco stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,734,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,640. Invesco has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 16.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 85.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.