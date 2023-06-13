Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,365 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,408 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,885,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,510,000 after acquiring an additional 76,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,851,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,054,000 after acquiring an additional 250,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,115,000 after buying an additional 56,568 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

