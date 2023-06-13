Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on July 7th

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 73.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

ICMB stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,974. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

