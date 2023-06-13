Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on July 7th

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 73.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance
ICMB stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,974. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.
