IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 560 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,745 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $162,524,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Walmart by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after buying an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,829,167,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,572,979 shares of company stock worth $2,222,680,014. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,904,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,435. The stock has a market cap of $414.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.