IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of IRIX opened at $1.89 on Friday. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

