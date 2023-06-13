Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Down 2.8%

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.97 and last traded at $60.97. Approximately 316,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 672,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRDM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 477.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 622,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,546,000 after purchasing an additional 95,705 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 273,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after buying an additional 138,967 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after buying an additional 130,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

