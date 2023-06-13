iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Up 91.3% in May

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,280,000 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the May 15th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,820,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.41. 9,165,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,813,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.23. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2316 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,421,040,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

