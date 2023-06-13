iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Up 91.3% in May

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,280,000 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the May 15th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,820,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.41. 9,165,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,813,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.23. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2316 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
