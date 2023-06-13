iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.22

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.22 and last traded at $51.17, with a volume of 9156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 65.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.