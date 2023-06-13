iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.7% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of IVV traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $434.41. 4,287,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054,728. The company has a market cap of $323.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.90.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
