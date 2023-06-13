iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Up 123.7% in May

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 999,400 shares, a growth of 123.7% from the May 15th total of 446,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,564,421,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.33. 918,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,411. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.2272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

