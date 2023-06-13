iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Down 46.7% in May

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the May 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GNMA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,457. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1197 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

