iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 77,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 56,744 shares.The stock last traded at $31.18 and had previously closed at $30.85.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISCF. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $528,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $840,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

