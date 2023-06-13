iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.79 and last traded at $34.79. 33,076 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.62.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMHY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

