iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.83

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.83 and last traded at $63.80, with a volume of 766996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.61.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 621.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

