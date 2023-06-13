iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sets New 52-Week High at $123.10

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.10 and last traded at $123.05, with a volume of 22891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.03.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI World ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 310.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 217.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 666,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after purchasing an additional 456,464 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,969,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

