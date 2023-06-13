iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 103,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 55,465 shares.The stock last traded at $81.39 and had previously closed at $81.78.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.28. The stock has a market cap of $967.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

