Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Isoray Stock Performance

Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

Get Isoray alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Isoray stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.39% of Isoray worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.