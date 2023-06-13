ITT (NYSE:ITT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
ITT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.38.
ITT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $86.63 on Friday. ITT has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $95.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.
ITT Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.63%.
Institutional Trading of ITT
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $106,328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,598,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 135.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,020,000 after purchasing an additional 487,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $35,055,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $29,172,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ITT
ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.
