JAT Capital Mgmt LP Purchases 100,335 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,335 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up approximately 3.1% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $281,492.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,266.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $281,492.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,266.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,986.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,961 shares of company stock worth $2,632,440 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

