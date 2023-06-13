JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in May

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the May 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF remained flat at $20.91 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $22.56.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

