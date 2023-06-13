Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 513,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,826,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 185,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,570 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 897,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,305,000 after purchasing an additional 364,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 443,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 59,512 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

