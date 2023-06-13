Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 486,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,593,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

