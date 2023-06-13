Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,855,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631,500 shares during the quarter. Hillman Solutions makes up about 0.5% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Hillman Solutions worth $71,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 26,158 shares during the last quarter.

HLMN stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

In related news, Director Philip Woodlief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,817.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

