Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Jenoptik Stock Performance
Shares of JNPKF stock remained flat at $22.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $34.84.
Jenoptik Company Profile
