Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.01

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.01 and last traded at $53.88, with a volume of 5709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JRONY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS ( OTCMKTS:JRONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.8547 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.56%.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

