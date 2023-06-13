JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Raised to $30.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

FROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ FROG opened at $25.92 on Friday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00.

Insider Activity

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.48 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $382,891.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367,134 shares in the company, valued at $99,345,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $382,891.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,339,814 shares of company stock valued at $30,208,104 over the last three months. 30.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,202,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,643,000 after acquiring an additional 790,473 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 956,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 344,707 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its position in JFrog by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,853,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 105,813 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog



JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.



