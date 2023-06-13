Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.89. The stock had a trading volume of 973,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,956. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $415.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

