JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 133.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE JPM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,596,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,528,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.46 and a 200 day moving average of $136.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,449 shares of company stock worth $18,806,497. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
