JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $50.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.29.
DocuSign Stock Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $54.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.91, a PEG ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.96. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign
In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after buying an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,053,000 after buying an additional 58,499 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,819,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,295,000 after buying an additional 189,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in DocuSign by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,613,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,667,000 after purchasing an additional 189,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
