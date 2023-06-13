JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $50.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.29.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $54.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.91, a PEG ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.96. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after buying an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,053,000 after buying an additional 58,499 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,819,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,295,000 after buying an additional 189,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in DocuSign by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,613,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,667,000 after purchasing an additional 189,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

