JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Target Price to $55.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.51.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

