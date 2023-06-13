Junto Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 118,756 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $35,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after buying an additional 124,506 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.06.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $423.97. 5,929,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,408,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $188.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.28 and a fifty-two week high of $425.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

