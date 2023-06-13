Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in May

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the May 15th total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jupiter Fund Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

JFHHF stock remained flat at $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $1.42.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

