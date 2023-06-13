Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Down 96.7% in May

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Juva Life Stock Performance
JUVAF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,018. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Juva Life has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
About Juva Life
