Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Down 96.7% in May

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Juva Life Stock Performance

JUVAF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,018. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Juva Life has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Get Juva Life alerts:

About Juva Life

(Get Rating)

Read More

Juva Life Inc acquire, owns, and operate in cannabis business in medical and recreational cannabis sectors. Juva Life Inc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Juva Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juva Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.