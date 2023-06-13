Kathryn (Kate) Spargo Acquires 20,000 Shares of Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) Stock

Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH – Get Rating) insider Kathryn (Kate) Spargo purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.61 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,260.00 ($21,797.30).

Adairs Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.97.

Adairs Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 19th. Adairs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Adairs Company Profile

Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of home decoration and furnishing products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Adairs, Mocka and Focus. The company offers bedroom products, such as bedlinen, bedding, and bedroom furniture and accessories; bathroom products, consisting of towels, bath mats, bathrobes and slippers, bathroom accessories, and laundry and home care products; furniture products, such as bedroom, office, living room, and kids furniture; homewares comprising home styling, home care and gifting, pets, and kitchen products; kid's products, including kids bedlinen, bedding, décor, bathroom, furniture, toys, and nursery; as well as gifting products.

