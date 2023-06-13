Kava Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $458.31 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00003113 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $458.31 million and $25.81 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00045323 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00033378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 569,503,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 569,571,244 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

