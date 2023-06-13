Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Shares Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 357,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,151 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRNL. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the third quarter worth about $210,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

KRNL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. 1,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,443. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25.

In related news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 111,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,165,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,968,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

