Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Gregory Paul Hannon Sells 24,762 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Gregory Paul Hannon sold 24,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $215,924.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,551,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,252,855.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregory Paul Hannon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Gregory Paul Hannon purchased 22,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00.

NYSE KFS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 56.73%. The business had revenue of $26.39 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kingsway Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 163.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 32.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

