Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Shares Sold by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,912 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kintara Therapeutics were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares during the last quarter.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:KTRA opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.93. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.84). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

