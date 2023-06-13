KlayUniverse (KUT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.59 Million

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 61.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 60.7% lower against the dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $1,886.52 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07362266 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,044.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

