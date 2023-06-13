Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

T remained flat at $15.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,739,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,662,520. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.