Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Infinera by 22.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Infinera by 42.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 17.8% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Insider Activity at Infinera

In related news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,467.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.