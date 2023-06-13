Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,123 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7,004.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 44,476 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.22. 134,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,996. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.00. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $65.76.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.